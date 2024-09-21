FM Meets UN Special Envoy For Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 21, (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi discussed with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen the efforts to reach a solution to the Syrian crisis.Safadi emphasized the need to activate efforts aimed at ending the Syrian crisis and addressing all its consequences to ensure Syria's unity, cohesion and sovereignty, restore security and safety, and create conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.Safadi warned of the effects of reduced international support for refugees and their welfare groups, emphasizing that ensuring a decent living for refugees is a shared worldwide responsibility that cannot be left solely on the shoulders of host countries.Safadi emphasized that the solution to the refugee issue is their return to their homeland, which requires a real international effort to resolve the Syrian crisis.According to Safadi, Jordan won't be able to cover the void left by the reduction in international support for refugees or continue to offer the services that these organizations are no longer able to offer to refugees.Pedersen valued the great role played by Jordan in providing a decent life for refugees, emphasizing the importance of its role in efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.