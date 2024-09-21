Ruthless Al Duhail Leave Al Sadd Reeling In Title Race

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Duhail dealt a sucker punch to title rivals Al Sadd with a 5-1 demolition of the reigning champions in the Ooredoo Stars League on Saturday. The league leaders made it five wins from five at the Khalifa International as they ruthlessly exposed Sadd's frailties this season.

The Red Knights were up 4-0 after 41 minutes after Edmilson Junior scored a brace (28th and 41st minutes), while Michael Olunga (14th minute) and Homam El Ameen (33rd minute) struck once.

Hassan al-Haydos pulled a goal back for Sadd in the stoppage time of the first half, but that did not stop Wolves' fans from heading to the exits. Almoez Ali then added one more goal in the 57th minute as Christophe Galtier's men opened up a five-point lead over Al Ahli, albeit having played a game more. Al Sadd's third defeat in just five league games under former Qatar and Ecuador boss Felix Sanchez means they are already nine points behind Duhail with only six points.

“We could have scored more goals in the first half in which we had great control. Our penetration of Al Sadd's defences was somewhat easy, and this would not have been achieved without with the full commitment of all our players,” Galtier said after the win.

“There was a collective commitment from all the team members and full respect for the tactical plan that we prepared, as our defensive and offensive lines co-operated to present a first half with very high quality,” the Frenchman added.

Sadd's tale of woes began early in the seventh minute when Pedro Miguel brought down a charging Edmilson inside the danger area, and a penalty was called for. But Olunga's spot kick was saved by Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, who dived to his right.

Olunga, however, made up for his miss as eight minutes later he made the most of a Karim Boudiaf cross from the right, which was smartly let go by Luis Alberto in the middle for the Kenyan to strike. The ball doubled up on Olunga's feet to balloon up and beat the anticipation of Barsham before going into the net (1-0).

Up with the lead, Duhail continued to attack the rival den more, and midway through the opening session, Edmilson, moving from the left, went on to beat Sadd's Abdulla al-Yazidi and score in the right corner.

The domination continued with Duhail adding the third goal in five minutes as Homam picked up on an Edmilson assist to strike hard and beat Barsham to his left, the ball hitting the right post bottom before deflecting in.

Soon, Edmilson was back again in the striking zone, and this time he produced a spectacular kick firing in from the left and past a flying Barsham to his left to make it 4-0. It was Edmilson's fifth goal of the season. A sliver of hope for Sadd came in injury time of the first half when al-Haydous scored after a Rafa Mujica attempt came back following a defence rebound, but the former was in place to put the ball into the goal.

Duhail continued their charge in the second half, and in the 53rd minute, Almoez missed a big chance hitting wide past the right post with only the goalkeeper to beat. But Almoez made up for it, adding his team's fifth goal minutes later with a fine header into the left corner of the goal.

Meanwhile, Sadd's former prolific forward Baghdad Bounedjah scored a goal and made an assist as Al Shamal beat Al Khor 2-1 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Mohamed Rafik Omar scored the winner in the 78th minute for Shamal after the two sides were locked at 1-1. Earlier, Bounedjah had provided his side the lead in the 18th minute. Al Khor got the equaliser in the 28th minute after Soufiane Hanni scored from the spot. The penalty was awarded as Younes Mohamed brought down Al Khor's Adil Rhaili while battling for the ball following a corner kick.

The result took Al Shamal's tally to seven points and fourth place while Al Khor, still searching for their maiden league win of the season, are ninth with three points.

Bounedjah put Shamal ahead as the Algerian grabbed on a defence lapse inside the box to go on and score. Ten minutes later, Shamal lost the initiative with Al Khor winning the penalty to make it 1-1. The battle resumed for another breakthrough but despite attacks at both ends, the goalkeepers kept their respective forts intact.

In the second half too, the defence of both sides worked overtime until twelve minutes before full time when Al Shamal found the much-needed goal. And it was scored beautifully as Bounedjah seized a chance to send across a through pass past two defenders to Omar, who well stationed himself at the far left post to coolly deflect the ball into the net.

Umm Salal stayed in third spot after a comeback 4-2 win over Al Shahania 4-2 at the Al Janoub Stadium. Shahania took the lead in the 18th minute through Alhassan Koroma, but Umm Salal equalised through Antonio Mance in the 38th minute. Shahania were awarded a penalty at the stroke of half time, which was successfully converted by Dutchman Pelle van Amersfoort.

However, Umm Salal scored thrice in 11 minutes to take all three points.

Victor Lekhal led the fight back with an equaliser in the 58th minute, before Mance put his side ahead with his second in the 66th minute. Ousasma Tannane put the game to bed for Umm Salal with a 75th minute strike.

