HMC's Novel Treatment For Rare Skin Conditions Lauded

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Dermatology and Venereology at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has achieved an unprecedented milestone in the field of dermatology by implementing an innovative that has reduced the mortality rate associated with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN) to 0%.

Both SJS and TEN are rare but extremely serious skin conditions resulting in the peeling and loss of large areas of skin and mucous membranes, a statement said.

SJS is a milder form and typically begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat and fatigue, followed by a rapid spread of a painful red rash that turns into blisters, particularly on the face, genitals, and eyes.

Patients often develop SJS due to a severe allergic reaction to certain medications, such as antibiotics or antiepileptics or as a result of specific infections. SJS is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment to prevent serious complications such as infection, fluid loss or death in severe cases.

TEN, the more severe form of the two skin conditions, is a medical emergency characterised by widespread skin peeling that can affect more than 30% of the body. The exposed skin is highly vulnerable to infection and fluid loss. The causes of TEN are similar to those of SJS, often linked to severe drug reactions.

Thanks to thorough research and dedicated efforts, Prof Martin Steinhoff, chairman of the Dermatology and Venereology Department, and Dr Sara al-Khawaja, specialist dermatologist along with their team have successfully reduced the mortality rate associated with these conditions through the use of a standardised triple therapy, along with an early intervention intensive care protocol.

The Department of Dermatology and Venereology at HMC has also recently had a paper published in JEADV, one of the top three dermatology journals, highlighting the study and the positive outcomes on the reduction of mortality cases with the implementation of the triple therapy protocol.

Prof Steinhoff, said:“This outcome reflects not only our dedication and expertise but also the transformative power in the relentless pursuit of excellence in medical research and practice. We are proud that the protocol has gained high recognition from the international scientific community, achieving one of the highest reported success rates globally in treating these conditions.

“The new standardised treatment we developed for SJS and TEN offers hope and can help save many lives. We are deeply grateful for the support and collaboration of our colleagues at HMC, particularly those in the Intensive Care Unit and the Emergency Department.”

This success reflects the tireless efforts of the medical team to alleviate the suffering of patients affected by these rare and life-threatening conditions, for which no standard treatment previously existed.

Dr al-Khawaja added:“We always strive to provide the best possible healthcare to our patients using the latest treatments and technologies, which contributes to improving patient quality of life and advancing healthcare in Qatar. In cases of SJS and TEN, patients require urgent medical care, often in an intensive care or burns unit. Treatment includes immediate discontinuation of the drug associated with the adverse reaction, managing the open skin to prevent infection and careful fluid management. Steroids and other immunotherapies may be used in certain cases.

“The recovery period varies from patient to patient based on the severity of the condition and the body's response to treatment. Full recovery typically takes between two to six weeks, while some cases may require a longer period. Once fully recovered, the likelihood of recurrence is very low, provided the underlying cause is avoided.”

