Rashed moves within reach of record fifth world title

Vila Velha de Rodao, Portugal: 21st September, 2024: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi moved within reach of a record fifth UIM F2 World Championship title today as Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi secured pole position for the Grand Prix of Portugal.



Defending champion Al Qemzi qualified in second placed on the Tagus River circuit at Vila Velha de Rodao to reinforce his bid for a place in the record books at the climax of a dramatic F2 title race.



With 20 points at stake for a victory in the sixth and final round of the 2024 championship, Al Qemzi holds a six-point lead over Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko, with his Abu Dhabi team-mate, Mansoor Al Mansoori, another four points away in third place.



Significantly, Riabko failed to gain a place in today’s six-boat qualifying shoot-out and will start the Grand Prix of Portugal in seventh place, three adrift of Al Mansoori.



Four-time F2 champion Al Qemzi had been aiming for a third pole position of the season after topping qualifying in Tønsberg, Norway, and San Nazzaro, Italy, and going on to clinch a race victory on both occasions.



But the Emirati driver still goes into the final race of the season holding a powerful grip on the championship, knowing that a second-place finish will be enough to retain his F2 crown.



The unpredictable nature of Grand Prix racing, and the intense nature of the 2024 title race, means he cannot afford to relax, although it would require a serious mishap to deny him.



Mathematically, a repeat of last weekend’s result in Peso Da Régua, where Al Mansoori tasted victory, would give him a first F2 world title in the event that Al Qemzi was to finish fourth for the second weekend in a row.



Once out on the water today, Al Qemzi clearly had only one thing on his mind as he powered his way through the free practice session to record the fastest lap for the third time this season.



With Q1 and Q2 being combined into a single 40-minute battle to earn a place in the six-boat Q3 shoot-out, the pressure was on, although it did not seem to affect Sacchi as he set a blistering fastest lap.



Italy’s David del Pin went through in second place ahead of Al Qemzi, Britain’s Matthew Palfreyman, Portugal’s Duarte Benavente, with Al Mansoori claiming the last slot as Riabko missed out by the smallest of margins.





Leading championship positions



1. Rashed Al Qemzi UAE 61pts

2. Edgaras Riabko LTU 55

3. Mansoor Al Mansoori UAE 51

4. Mathilda Wiberg SWE 44

Matthew Palfreyman GBR 44

6. Nelson Morin FRA 27



