PM Modi Pledges $7.5 Million Support, 40 Million Vaccine Doses At Quad Cancer Moonshot Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi said on Saturday (local time) that India's vision is 'One Earth, one Health'. Speaking at the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event, PM Modi announced the dedication of a grant of $7.5 million to cancer testing, screening and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region.

"India is ready to share its experience and expertise," PM Modi said in his remarks. He said India will also provide assistance in radiotherapy and capacity building.

"Today, many experts from India working in cancer care have joined us in this event. India's vision is One Earth One Health. I announce the support of sampling kits, detection kits and vaccines worth $ 7.5 million," PM Modi said, mentioning that India has produced its own vaccine to treat cervical cancer.

The Prime Minister said India will also provide assistance in radiotherapy treatment and capacity building. He added that India will contribute 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries under GAVI and QUAD initiatives.

Meanwhile, a White House release said, "India commits to providing HPV sampling kits, detection kits, and cervical cancer vaccines worth $7.5 million to the Indo-Pacific region."

The Ministry of External Affairs also posted on X, saying "Cooperation in healthcare- a key Quad priority. PM Narendra Modi participated in the Quad Cancer Moonshot event today. The four leaders committed to detection, prevention and treatment of cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region."

'India running world's largest health insurance scheme'

While speaking at the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event, PM Modi said India is running the world's largest health insurance scheme. He said special centres have also been set up to make medicines available to everyone at affordable cost.

"India has also developed its own vaccine for cervical cancer and new treatment protocols are also being introduced with the help of Artificial Intelligence," he added.

'Biden announces programme to train Indo-Pacific doctors combat cervical cancer'

US President Joe Biden announced on Saturday (local time) to begin a programme to train Indo-Pacific counterparts in conducting cervical cancer screening and vaccination. He made the announcement at the Cancer Moonshot event in Wilmington, Delaware, his hometown, held on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.

"Next year, doctors and nurses from the US Navy will begin a programme to train Indo-Pacific counterparts in conducting cervical cancer screening and vaccination. So we can reach every woman in the region...Today America, Australia, India and Japan choose to fight for every patient asking for one more day, one more week, one more year," Biden was quoted by ANI as saying.

(With inputs from agency)