WATCH: Will Quad Survive Beyond US Elections? President Joe Biden Wraps Arm Around PM Modi And Says...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden said the QAUD will survive "way beyond" the US presidential in November this year. On the sidelines of the Quad leaders' Summit, Joe Biden was asked whether "Quad will survive beyond the elections in November".

| PM Modi US visit LIVE: PM Modi wished Japan's Kishida 'him success, happiness'

Biden wrapped his arm around Prime Narendra Modi and responded, "Way beyond November...". As Biden spoke, PM Modi gestured with a thumps-up.

The presidential elections in the US are scheduled to take place on November 5, 2024. It will be a tight contest between former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump , and US Vice-President and Democrat Kamala Harris .

PM Modi reached the US on Saturday to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, the Summit of the Future and the Quad Cancer Moonshot event

PM Modi also attended bilateral meetings with President Joe Bide, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Fumio Kishida.

In a special gesture, Joe Biden had hosted the meetin with PM Modi at his home in Wilmington. In a post on X, Joe Biden wrote,“Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our abilit to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different.”

PM Modi meets Joe Biden: 'Special gesture'

The Ministry of External Affairs said Joe Biden hosted a meeting with PM Modi at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. The meeting took place on Saturday (local time).

"Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership. He warmly recalled his State visit to the USA in June 2023 and President Biden's visit to India in September 2023 for the G-20 Leaders' Summit. Prime Minister noted that the visits have imparted greater dynamism and depth to the India-US partnership," the ministry said.





| PM Modi pledges million vaccine doses at Quad Cancer Moonshot event| PM Modi, Joe Biden hold 'fruitful' talks: Top 10 points

PM Modi also emphasised that India and the US enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavor, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. "They expressed confidence in the strength and continuing resilience of the relationship and their belief in its significance for all areas of human endeavor between the two countries," the ministry said in a press release.