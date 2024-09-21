Minister Of Culture Tochytskyi Emphasizes Importance Of Strategic Communications In Recognizing World-Renowned Ukrainian Artists

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, emphasizes the importance of strategic communications in recognizing world-renowned Ukrainian artists, painters, musicians and poets as representatives of Ukrainian culture, rather than Russian.

The of Culture and Strategic Communications reported this on its website , Ukrinform saw.

Tochytskyi and UK Minister of Creative Industries, Arts and Chris Bryant discussed the role of strategic communications in the protection of cultural identity and perception of Ukraine in the world.

The talks between Tochytskyi and Bryant took place on September 20 during the G7 Ministers of Culture Meeting.

Tochytskyi emphasized the importance of strategic communications in recognizing world-renowned Ukrainian artists, painters, musicians, and poets as representatives of Ukrainian culture, rather than Russian.

toin

According to Ukraine's Minister of Culture, this approach will allow Ukraine to present its true history on the international stage, strengthening its position as a country that upholds European standards of freedom and democracy.

Also, the parties discussed a joint strategy to enhance the protection of Ukrainian cultural heritage, which remains under threat due to Russian aggression.

Chris Bryant stressed that Britain supports Ukraine's efforts to hold Russia accountable for crimes against humanity and the destruction of historical treasures.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom declared their intention to continue collaborating to protect and promote Ukrainian culture on a global scale.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic are launching a project in the spring of 2025 aimed at preserving monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage through digitization.