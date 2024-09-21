US Urges Citizens To Depart Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The US urged its citizens not to Lebanon and those who are there to depart "due to unpredictable nature of the ongoing conflict".

The US State Department updated its travel warning to Lebanon to level 4 Saturday and called on US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available.

"If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable. The US Embassy (in Lebanon) may not be able to assist US citizens who choose to remain," it cautioned.

It added that those who choose to remain in Lebanon, should be prepared to shelter in place if the situation deteriorates further.

It strongly encourages US citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart those areas immediately.

It advised citizens "Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict. Some areas, especially near the borders, have increased risk". (end)

