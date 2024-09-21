Curfew Imposed In Sri Lanka After Voting For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Sept 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – A curfew had been imposed in Sri Lanka, with effect from 10.00 p.m. yesterday to 6.00 a.m. today.

The said, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the defence minister, had imposed the curfew through a gazette notification.

The police said that, while a peaceful situation prevails in the country, the decision to impose the curfew was taken, to ensure further safety of people.

Those who were engaged in election duties in this period, were allowed to use their official identity cards as curfew passes, the police said, adding that, those who are on their way to the airport or returning from abroad can use the air ticket as a curfew pass.

Voting for the presidential election in Sri Lanka started at 7.00 a.m. local time, yesterday, and officially ended at 4.00 p.m.– NNN-XINHUA