Woman, Child Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Car In Nikopol
Date
9/21/2024 7:16:43 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian kamikaze drone has struck a car in Nikopol, killing two people and leaving two more injured.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
He said that the Russians had attacked Nikopol again. An enemy kamikaze drone hit a car in which there were people.
"A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were killed. Two people were injured - a four-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man," Lysak wrote.
The victims were hospitalized. The child is in a serious condition.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak
MENAFN21092024000193011044ID1108699993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.