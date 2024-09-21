Woman, Child Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Car In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian kamikaze drone has struck a car in Nikopol, killing two people and leaving two more injured.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

He said that the Russians had attacked Nikopol again. An enemy kamikaze drone hit a car in which there were people.

"A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were killed. Two people were - a four-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man," Lysak wrote.

The were hospitalized. The child is in a serious condition.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak