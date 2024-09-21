Kishida To Meet With Zelensky During His Final Trip To U.S. As Japan's PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida will hold a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his final trip to the United States as head of the Japanese government.

That is according to NHK , Ukrinform reports.

The four-day tour will see Kishida attend a series of talks aimed at solidifying ties with Washington and other strategic partners.

"Kishida will also meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is scheduled to be stateside at the same time. He is expected to convey Japan's intention to maintain support for Kyiv, and sanctions against Russia," NHK wrote.

Kishida is scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with President Joe Biden at the U.S. leader's private residence in Delaware. The trip also includes a summit of the so-called Quad nations comprising Japan, the United States, Australia and India. They are expected to agree on boosting maritime security cooperation in light of China's growing assertiveness.

The Japanese leader also plans to participate in the Summit of the Future underway at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Kishida plans to call for reforming the UN. He will also likely stress the importance of the rules-based international order, and promote efforts to abolish nuclear weapons.

On September 27, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold elections for a new leader who will become the country's prime minister, as the ruling coalition has a majority in both houses of parliament.

Kishida announced last month that he will not seek re-election as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. His successor is virtually assured of becoming prime minister, as the ruling coalition holds a majority in both chambers of the Diet.

Zelensky will visit the United States next week to address the UN General Assembly and hold a series of meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th President Donald Trump.

