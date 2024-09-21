Bulgaria To Participate In Summit For The Future At UN Headquarters On Sunday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Summit of the Future within the framework of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly will begin on Sunday at the headquarters of the world organization in New York, Azernews reports.

The Bulgarian delegation will be led by caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

The delegation will also include caretaker Foreign Ivan Kondov, the Permanent Representative of Bulgaria to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Lachezara Stoeva, directors and experts from the Foreign Ministry.

The Summit of the Future is a high-level event, bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present and safeguard the future, the UN website explained.

Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust, using outdated structures that no longer reflect today's political and economic realities, the UN added.

World leaders gathered at the United Nations will adopt the Pact for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations as annexes.

The proposal to organize a Summit for the Future was first announced in the UN report, titled "Our Common Agenda". The report is a response to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call to member states for ideas on how to better respond to current and future challenges.

The overarching objectives of the Summit and the Pact are to reaffirm commitment to the UN Charter, to give new impetus to multilateralism and to stimulate the implementation of the tasks set.