Bulgaria To Participate In Summit For The Future At UN Headquarters On Sunday

9/21/2024 7:16:35 PM
The Summit of the Future within the framework of the 79th
Session of the UN General Assembly will begin on Sunday at the
headquarters of the world organization in New York,
Azernews reports.
The Bulgarian delegation will be led by caretaker Prime Minister
Dimitar Glavchev.
The delegation will also include caretaker Foreign Minister Ivan
Kondov, the Permanent Representative of Bulgaria to the United
Nations in New York, Ambassador Lachezara Stoeva, directors and
experts from the Foreign Ministry.
The Summit of the Future is a high-level event, bringing world
leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to
deliver a better present and safeguard the future, the UN website
explained.
Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our
survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust,
using outdated structures that no longer reflect today's political
and economic realities, the UN added.
World leaders gathered at the United Nations will adopt the Pact
for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a
Declaration on Future Generations as annexes.
The proposal to organize a Summit for the Future was first
announced in the UN report, titled "Our Common Agenda". The report
is a response to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call to
member states for ideas on how to better respond to current and
future challenges.
The overarching objectives of the Summit and the Pact are to
reaffirm commitment to the UN Charter, to give new impetus to
multilateralism and to stimulate the implementation of the tasks
set.
