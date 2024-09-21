Iran Unveils Homegrown Missile, Drone At Military Parade

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 22 (IANS) Iran has unveiled its latest homegrown precision strike long-range ballistic missile and kamikaze drone at a grand parade staged by the country's armed forces, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The ballistic missile, dubbed Jahad, and the drone, named Shahed-136B, were displayed for the first time during the parade at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, in southern Tehran. The event marked the beginning of Sacred Defense Week, commemorating the eight-year Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, according to the report.

The one-stage Jahad ballistic missile, powered by solid fuel, can strike targets up to 1,000 km away with pinpoint accuracy. It has been designed and developed by the Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Xinhua news agency reported, citing Fars.

The Shahed 136B drone, powered by a turbojet engine, can destroy targets over 2,500 km away, Fars said, adding the unmanned aerial vehicle has also been designed and manufactured by the IRGC's Aerospace Force.

Speaking at the parade, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran can defend itself and ensure peace and security in the West Asia region through unity, solidarity and cooperation with other Muslim states.

"Today, Iran's defense and deterrence power has increased to such a level that no devil dares perpetrate any act of aggression against the country, or even thinks of it," he was quoted as saying in a statement published on the website of his office.