PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Biden, Discusses Global, Regional Issues: MEA (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) US President Joe Biden and Prime Narendra Modi exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, during their bilateral talks at Biden's residence in Greenville, Delaware on Saturday ahead of the fourth in-person summit of the Quad later in the day.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Spokesperson for the of External Affairs (MEA), said in a post on X that the discussions between the two leaders focused on "ways to further deepen the India-US bilateral partnership in areas of mutual interest" and they "exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond".

Meanwhile, President Biden after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi said that ties with India are "stronger, closer and more dynamic than any time in history".

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," President Biden said on X after hosting Prime Minister Modi at his residence. "Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," he said.

Their meeting started at 1 p.m. US eastern time and lasted over an hour as the Prime Minister's delegation, comprising External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, was seen leaving at about 2:30 p.m. Prime Minister Modi and President Biden were not open to the press but there will be a readout later in the day.

They will meet for the Quad summit later in the day, joined by Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, their counterparts from Japan and Australia.

Earlier upon arrival, Biden received PM Modi at his residence with a handshake and the two leaders embraced, which has become a signature greeting for the Indian Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's office posted pictures of the two leaders taking in the view from the President's house.

During the bilateral talks, President Biden was accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

"Today's programme will be focused on the Quad Summit and the bilateral meeting with @POTUS, @JoeBiden," the Prime Minister wrote on X shortly after landing in Philadelphia, from where he travelled to Wilmington, Biden's hometown in the adjoining state of Delaware. "I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges."

Prime Minister Modi is expected to leave for New York later in the night, where he will address the diaspora at an event on Sunday and meet with business leaders later in the day. On Monday, the Prime Minister will deliver an address at the Summit of the Future at the UN and leave for home.