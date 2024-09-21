Handicapmd Brings Industry-Leading Online Handicap Parking Permit Services To Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HandicapMD connects individuals in need of disabled parking permits with fully-licensed doctors for convenient evaluations through virtual telemedicine services.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HandicapMD, the nation's leading telemedicine for obtaining handicap parking permits, announced today the launch of its services in Pennsylvania for $159. HandicapMD is currently available in California , Florida , Texas, New York , and more. Since its inception, HandicapMD has helped thousands of individuals connect with licensed physicians to obtain their handicap parking permits quickly and easily from the comfort of their homes.

With the expansion of HandicapMD's services into Pennsylvania, residents have virtual access to evaluations for how to get a handicap parking permit in Pennsylvania as well as renewals. This service is especially important for those at higher risk of health complications. Pennsylvania individuals with mobility challenges can now benefit from this streamlined process to receive their parking permits.

"Considering many individuals who require disabled parking permits face mobility challenges or health risks that make in-person evaluations difficult, we're thrilled to expand our telemedicine services to Pennsylvania at a time when virtual access is crucial," said Dr. Eric Jackson-Scott, CEO of HandicapMD. "Our mission is to ensure that everyone who qualifies for a permit can get one easily."

Pennsylvania's disabled parking program was established to assist individuals with qualifying medical conditions to access closer parking options and improve mobility. With nearly 300,000 residents registered for permits, the demand for streamlined virtual consultations continues to grow.

HandicapMD's licensed doctors are available to evaluate Pennsylvania residents for disabled parking permits seven days a week, from 8am - 10pm EST. Patients who do not meet the state's criteria and are not approved for a permit receive their evaluation at no cost.

HandicapMD is the nation's leading online platform for disabled parking permits, serving patients across the U.S. HandicapMD offers virtual face-to-face evaluations with licensed physicians, making it easy for patients to obtain their permits from the comfort of their homes. Since launching, HandicapMD has helped thousands of people connect with physicians and navigate the process of obtaining parking permits. For more information, visit g etting your Pennsylvania handicap permit online .

