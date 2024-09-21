World Association For Vedic Studies (WAVES International) Announces Successful Completion Of Conference Held At HUA, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAVES International and HUA hosted the 16th on the theme of "Prevention, Management, and of Conflicts in Vedic Traditions.

GROVELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WAVES International , a 501 (c)(3) Multidisciplinary Academic Society, is an Educational and Cultural Organization that recently hosted its 16th International Conference on the theme "Prevention, Management, and Resolution of Conflicts in Vedic Traditions from September 13-15, 2024." The conference was organized in association with WAVES (India) and hosted by HUA in Groveland, FL. The program was divided in twenty-three sessions including inaugural session and valedictory session; presentations, plenaries and panels. Renowned experts, scholars, and peace advocates led thought-provoking sessions, providing an immersive experience for attendees.WAVES 2024 brought together Vedic scholars, academics, researchers, educators, students, and enthusiasts to explore the relevance of Vedic knowledge in addressing global conflicts. Scholars from various countries participated wholeheartedly in every aspect of the conference. The event included enriching discussions, workshops, and roundtables that offered insight into Vedic wisdom, strategies and best practices in conflict resolution.The conference commenced with a Vedic Puja ceremony performed by Shri Sree Aswath, a notable Vedic scholar and faculty member at the Hindu University of America (HUA). The inaugural session featured distinguished guest Shri Braham Ratan Aggarwal, the Founder and Former Chairman of HUA, who addressed the attendees.Dr. Vishwa P. Adluri, Professor of Philosophy, HUA and Hunter College in New York, delivered the keynote speech, providing insights into the greatest political conflict in the Mahābhārata. The welcome address was presented by Shri Kalyan Viswanathan, the President of HUA.The session was presided over by Shri Sashi Kejriwal, President of WAVES International, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Shri Dhirendra Shah, Director and Treasurer of WAVES International. Additionally, Dr. Aparna Dhir, Secretary of WAVES-India, moderated the session, ensuring an engaging and informative experience for all.Graced by eminent speakers such as Dr. Tony Nader, MD, PhD, MARR, Vedic Scholar, USA, Leader of the Global Country of World Peace, gave a plenary talk: Consciousness Is All There Is, and Prof. Subhash Kak, Computer Scientist and author of books like "Mind and Self," and "Matter and Mind," presented his paper "The Tattvas and their Potential Use in Modern Science," sparking curiosity among intellectuals and scholars who draw inspiration from the Vedas in their work.Three illuminating panel discussions were conducted, addressing the subjects of Arthashastra, Ayurveda, and the Distortions of Hindu Ethos in our Educational System. The panels consisted of esteemed scholars, including Prof. Bal Ram Singh, Director of WAVES International & Director of the Institute of Advanced Sciences in Dartmouth, MA; Dr. Debidatta Aurobinda Mahapatra, Professor, HUA and Florida College, FL; Prof. Kundan Singh, a distinguished historian and educator in California; and Dr. Vandana Baranwal, the President of the Ayurveda Association of Ohio, among other notable figures.The conference showcased over 100 research papers written in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi, spanning various disciplines including Philosophy, Psychology, AI, Anthropology, History, Mythology, Architecture, Advanced Science, Medicine, Ethics, Morals, Conflict Management, and Resolution. Notable presenters included Shri Nilesh Oak, a Researcher, Author, and Engineer from Maharashtra, India, his thesis focuses on " Revealing India's Deep Antiquity"; Prof. Bal Ram Singh, Director of WAVES International & Director of the Institute of Advanced Sciences in Dartmouth, MA, USA, presented his paper on "Cutting the Conflicts with Karma as Kartavya".Dr. Joydeep Bagchee, Professor of Philosophy & Core Doctoral Faculty member, Hindu University of America, presented his paper titled“The Timelessness of the Veda” ; Dr. Raj Vedam, a renowned Historian, Author, Independent Scholar, and Faculty at HUA, USA, presented "An Evidence-Based Rejection of 'Caste' to Describe Social Life in Bharat"; Prof. Kaushal Panwar, IGNOU, Delhi, India, discussed "Medical Elements in Indian Knowledge Tradition"; Vedika Chamaria, a young author from Texas, USA, spoke on "Etiquette and Code of Ethics during Wars in Ancient India"; and Ayush Nanda, also from Texas, USA, explored "The Connection between Ancient Vedic and Mayan/South American Cultures." These diverse speakers contributed to giving a global resonance to the message of the WAVES Organization.In the Valedictory Session Samhita Shastri Dr. Arjun Prasad Bastola, Expert of Hindu Dharma from Kathmandu, NEPAL was Guest of Honor; and the session was moderated by Prof. Ranjit Behera, General Secretary, WAVES-India, and faculty, University of Delhi, India. The conference was deemed a resounding success, the collective efforts of all involved made this event a significant milestone in promoting Vedic wisdom in the modern context.A few valuable comments obtained from the conference are summarized as follows:Shri Kalyan Viswanathan - "Vedic knowledge, even though ancient, is also very relevant for our contemporary age."Prof. (Dr.) Shashi Tiwari -“The success of our endeavors relies on two strong pillars: well-organized planning and the delivery of excellent presentations.”Prof. (Dr) Anil Maheshwari-“WAVES is an invaluable global forum for the rejuvenation and practical application of Vedic Shastras.”TG Sriram, MD-“Bharath's past, in all its glory, came alive at the WAVES 2024 conference.”Ashruth Suryanarayanan – "The humility, clarity, and focus serve as an inspiration for me and any other aspirant.”Vedika Chamaria – "People who looked so ordinary and humble on the outside turned out to be Ph. and Professors.”WAVES International is committed to hosting and facilitating the academic study of Vedic knowledge through conferences, blogs, and publications. 