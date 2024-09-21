Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Check Who Leads The Race To White House Ahead Of US Elections

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With less than 45 days left for US Presidential , a new poll shows that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris is leading over candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Harris has increased her lead over by 2.6 points, according to Guardian's 10-day polling averages. Whereas, Kamala Harris has overwhelmingly impressed voters. She has, however, failed to seize a decisive advantage so far in the presidential campaign, as per The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College poll.





In swing-states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, Kamala Harris has significant leads over Donald Trum for the November 5 elections.

Quinnipiac University's latest poll of likely voters shows that Harris is leading ex-president Trump 51 percent to 45 percent in Pennsylvania, and tops him 50-45 percent in Michigan, two states in the post-industrial Rust Belt in the American Midwest and Northeast, reported AFP.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were key to Biden's win, especially Pennsylvania which stitched Biden's win. They used to be Republican, but Biden flipped their decision in 2020.

Arizona and Georgia are Republican stronghold. Georgia and Arizona had supported Republican presidential candidates for decades. Georgia last voted blue in 1992, and Arizona in 1996.

Citing an amalgam of polls on survey tracker RealClearPolitics, AFP reported that Trump leads narrowly in the so-called Sun Belt states of Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.





Terming Harris's lead in Pennsylvania while tying with Trump nationwide“a puzzle,” the New York Times's chief polling analyst Nate Cohn said,“Over the last month, a lot of these polls show Harris doing relatively poorly nationwide, but doing well in the Northern battleground state.”