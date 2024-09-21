'Saare Jahaan Se Accha', 'Garba' Welcome PM Modi As He Arrives In Delaware Ahead Of QUAD Summit VIDEOS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Modi in US: Prime Narendra Modi landed at the Hotel Du Pont in Delaware on Saturday morning, local time, in anticipation of the upcoming QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders' Summit.

This significant event will be held in the hometown of US President Joe Biden . Upon his arrival, PM Modi warmly greeted members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered to welcome him.

Traditional Gujarati dance 'Garba' was performed by members of the Indian diaspora in Hotel duPont, Wilmington, Delaware.

Earlier, PM Modi touched down at Philadelphia International Airport, where he received an enthusiastic reception from the Indian community, who expressed their excitement to meet him. Chants of "Modi, Modi" echoed as they awaited his arrival outside the hotel.

In a statement, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, remarked,“PM Narendra Modi arrives in the historic city of Philadelphia. An action-packed day with engagements in bilateral and Quad formats in Wilmington, Delaware lies ahead.”

Enthusiastic 'Modi, Modi' chants welcomed the Indian Prime Minister in US. A member of the Indian Diaspora sang 'Saare Jahaan se Accha' as PM Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel duPont and meets members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him.

During his three-day visit to the US from September 21-23, PM Modi will engage in a bilateral meeting with President Biden, participate in the QUAD summit, address the diaspora in New York, and speak at the Summit of the Future during the United Nations General Assembly.