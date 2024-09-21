Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says End Of War With Russia Depends On Allies' Resolve

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sept 21 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the end of the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Russia depended on the "resolve" of Kyiv's Western allies in providing needed weaponry and permission to use it.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly address, thanked his military for a new strike on an arsenal in Russia, though he did not identify the location.

He also said his meetings next week in the United States were "crucial" to ensuring that Ukraine had the defense capabilities it needed.

"If we could direct all our precision towards defending our state, if there were enough missiles and permissions that partners could provide for this, the overall situation in the war would be better for our security."

He added: "The answer to the question 'When will the war end?' is actually in when our partners' resolve will not lag behind what we can do for our defense, our independence, our victory."

"Our clear strategy will be on the table of our partners. On the table of the president of the United States."

Zelenskiy issues almost daily pleas for Ukraine's Western allies, principally the United States, to boost supplies of weaponry to fend off the slow advance of Russian forces in the Donetsk region on the eastern front of the war.

Kyiv also seeks permission to use Western weapons against targets deep inside Russia to pre-empt Moscow's air attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, including energy facilities.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday their forces had hit two Russian munitions depots overnight - in Krasnodar region in the south and in Tver region in the west.

Zelenskiy attends sessions next week of the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly.

He has also scheduled meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic candidate for president. Zelenskiy has also said he hopes to meet her Republican rival, Donald Trump.