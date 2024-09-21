Zakir Naik An Son To Visit Pakistan For Public Lectures

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Indian preachers Zakir Naik and his son, Faruq Naik, have announced that they will visit Pakistan at the invitation of the Pakistani government.

Zakir Naik shared on the social X that during his trip to Pakistan, he will visit the cities of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

During this visit, he is scheduled to give public lectures from October 5 to October 20.

Zakir Naik will accompany his son, Faruq Naik, on this trip.

Zakir Naik is a prominent Islamic preacher from India who faced action by the Indian in 2016, prompting him to move to Malaysia.

The Indian government has repeatedly called for Naik's extradition, but due to what is described as the“political complexities of the case” and rising religious tensions in the region, this has not yet occurred.

Naik has been living in exile in Malaysia for nearly 10 years and holds permanent residency in the Southeast Asian country.

It is noteworthy that Peace TV, the television network that mainly broadcasts Naik's lectures, has an audience of around 200 million viewers.

Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan highlights the region's ongoing political and religious dynamics, where his influence continues to resonate despite his exile. His speeches in major cities could draw large crowds and spark discussions on both religious and political fronts.

The complexities surrounding Naik's extradition and the geopolitical sensitivities between India, Pakistan, and Malaysia underscore the challenges in resolving his legal case. His public appearances in Pakistan could further elevate his profile while deepening the regional discourse on religious leadership and freedom.

