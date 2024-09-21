Dh2,000 Fine, 12 Black Points: Abu Dhabi Police Warn Motorists Against Reckless Driving, Creating Disturbance

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 5:43 PM

Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 11:05 PM

Abu Dhabi have warned motorists of reckless driving and creating disturbance in residential areas.

Drivers who indulge in such behaviour will be fined Dh2,000 and will also get 12 black points on their licence, the authority said.

In a 1.25-minute awareness posted on X, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to refrain from reckless driving and causing noise and disturbance in residential neighbourhoods.

The AI-generated video begins with an Emirati family of four sitting in their living room, and are suddenly jolted by the noise of a vehicle's engine and the sound of screeching tyres.

The next visual shows a sports car being driven recklessly on the street.

The young son asks his father in Arabic: "Dad, what's happening?"

The young daughter then says: "I'm scared."

The father then replies: "Don't worry, they are reckless youth in the neighbourhood."

The mother then responds: "They are terrifying everyone with these actions."

The father then steps outside the house and speaks to his neighbour and asks: "Did you hear these sounds and noises? We should file a complaint."

The neighbour then replies: "Yes, we heard. These troublesome youth, we should put an end to their actions.

The next visual shows an Abu Dhabi Police patrol car pull over the reckless driver. The officer then says: "Dear drivers, noise is considered uncivilised behaviour, tarnishing the community's image, causing disturbance, and instilling fear in others. Therefore, avoid reckless driving in residential areas. The fine for driving a vehicle causing noise is Dh2,000 and 12 traffic points.

