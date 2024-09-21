Dubai: Race On Snow At The Ice Warrior Challenge On Sunday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 6:23 PM

The Ice Warrior Challenge, organised by Dubai Sports Council & Majid Al-Futtaim, will kick off on Sunday, September.

The event will take place at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates at 6am.

This version of the Ice Obstacle Challenge witnesses remarkable increase in the numbers of participants including male & female individuals and teams of various ages & multi-nationalities; among them are Emirati contestants of different physical and skill levels.

Participants in the Ice Warrior Challenge compete in three categories:

Elite category to be competed by men and women who are able to finish the Challenge within less than 25 minutes



Individual category, which is open for all physical levels Teams category which is competed by groups of five

Contestants need to surpass from 20 to 22 obstacles, designed in a distance of 3.5 km; comprising: climbing, rolling & running on snow in a temperature of minus four degree.

The snowy indoor hall in the Ski Dubai will turn into track of racing, full of various obstacles comprising: wall climbing/sloping/creeping over nets, under vehicles & in narrow tubes/rolling/running on snow/surpassing a maze/dangle with ropes on air/jumping over barriers & wheels/climbing poles with running/swimming in cold water and several other exciting obstacles.

Contestants will commence the Challenge at 6.30am in groups. Each participant needs to hang the racing number on the front side of his shirt, fix timing chip on his foot and be ready for the contest 15 minutes before the specified time.

All participants who will finish the race will gain distinctive medals and memorial ice challenge shirt.

