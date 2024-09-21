Attorney General's Office Of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death In Orange County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Ali Ali, who died on September 18, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York State (NYSP) in Woodbury.

On September 18, NYSP received information that Mr. Ali was wanted in New York City for alleged assault and was traveling in a stolen vehicle. At approximately 5:35 a.m., troopers spotted the stolen vehicle driving on the New York Thruway in Orange County and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Mr. Ali continued driving until he collided with another vehicle. Mr. Ali then fled the scene on foot and ran into the nearby woods. At approximately 1:51 p.m., troopers spotted Mr. Ali in a wooded area near Trout Brook Road in Orange County. Mr. Ali allegedly had a knife in his hand and moved toward the troopers. One trooper discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Ali. Mr. Ali was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers recovered a knife at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI's assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.

