عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia And China Begin Joint Naval Exercises

Russia And China Begin Joint Naval Exercises


9/21/2024 3:10:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Far East, the "Beibu/Interaction - 2024" exercises of the Russia-China naval forces have begun, Azernews reports.

The group of combat ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy has already set sail from Vladivostok to conduct the exercises.

Participating from the Russian side will be the anti-submarine ships "Admiral Panteleyev" and "Admiral Tributs," small anti-submarine vessels "MPK-82" and "MPK-107," as well as the small missile ship "Smerch." From the Chinese side, the destroyers "Xining" and "Wuxi," the frigate "Lin Yi," and the supply ship "Taihu" will take part.

"Over the course of a week, the joint group of ships will practice defending against attacks from an imaginary enemy from the air, sea, and underwater while stationed near the coast, as well as conducting joint maneuvers and defense," the report states.

MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108699720


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search