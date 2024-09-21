Russia And China Begin Joint Naval Exercises
Date
9/21/2024 3:10:00 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In the Far East, the "Beibu/Interaction - 2024" exercises of the
Russia-China naval forces have begun, Azernews
reports.
The group of combat ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the
Chinese Navy has already set sail from Vladivostok to conduct the
exercises.
Participating from the Russian side will be the anti-submarine
ships "Admiral Panteleyev" and "Admiral Tributs," small
anti-submarine vessels "MPK-82" and "MPK-107," as well as the small
missile ship "Smerch." From the Chinese side, the destroyers
"Xining" and "Wuxi," the frigate "Lin Yi," and the supply ship
"Taihu" will take part.
"Over the course of a week, the joint group of ships will
practice defending against attacks from an imaginary enemy from the
air, sea, and underwater while stationed near the coast, as well as
conducting joint maneuvers and defense," the report states.
