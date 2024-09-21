Former Chelsea Player Become Club Director
Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou has joined
his home club, Gagnoa, Azernews reports.
The 39-year-old former forward has been appointed as the
director of the club.
In addition to his administrative role, Kalou will also play in
matches for the team.
Throughout his career, Kalou has played for clubs including
Feyenoord in the Netherlands, Chelsea in England, Lille in France,
Hertha in Germany, and Botafoqo in Portugal. He scored 28 goals in
97 appearances for the Ivory Coast national team.
