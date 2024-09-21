عربي


Former Chelsea Player Become Club Director

9/21/2024 3:09:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou has joined his home club, Gagnoa, Azernews reports.

The 39-year-old former forward has been appointed as the director of the club.

In addition to his administrative role, Kalou will also play in matches for the team.

Throughout his career, Kalou has played for clubs including Feyenoord in the Netherlands, Chelsea in England, Lille in France, Hertha in Germany, and Botafoqo in Portugal. He scored 28 goals in 97 appearances for the Ivory Coast national team.

AzerNews

