Nokia Says German Court Rules In Its Favour In Amazon Patent Dispute
Date
9/21/2024 3:09:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A German court has ruled that Amazon, is using Nokia's, patented
video technologies without a licence, Azernews
reports.
In a statement, Nokia's Chief Licensing Officer Arvin Patel said
the Munich Regional Court ruled Amazon was using "Nokia's patented
video-related technologies in its end-user streaming devices and is
selling them illegally without a licence".
Amazon said it disagreed with the court's decision and expected
the situation to be resolved soon, without being specific.
"This ruling will not affect any existing customers and a wide
selection of Fire TV devices will continue to be available on
Amazon," Amazon said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding it
was disappointed by Nokia's actions.
Amazon said it had worked with a number of companies to license
video patents.
"Nokia is demanding more than all those companies combined and
has rejected our offer, which was fair and in line with market
rates," Amazon said.
In July, Amazon sued Nokia in a Delaware federal court, accusing
the Finnish group of infringing a dozen Amazon patents related to
cloud-computing technology.
Nokia initiated the litigation against Amazon over the use of
Nokia's patented multimedia inventions in 2023 in Germany, India,
the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European
Unified Patent Court, it said in a blog post at the time.
"We hope that Amazon accepts its obligations and agrees a
licence on fair terms," it said on Friday.
MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108699718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.