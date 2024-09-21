Johnny Depp To Receive Career Honor At Rome Film Festival, Where Modi To Launch In Italy
Date
9/21/2024 3:09:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Johnny Depp will be honored with a career award at the Rome Film
Festival, where“Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness” – his
film about 72 hours in the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani
- will launch in Italy following its bow at San Sebastian,
Azernews reports.
“Modi,” which stars Italy's Riccardo Scamarcio as the bad boy
painter and sculptor who became famous for the groundbreaking
modern style of his portraits and nudes, will play in Rome's
non-competitive Grand Public section before being released in Italy
by new production/distribution player Be Water in tandem with
Maestro Distribution and Medusa Film.
Besides Scamarcio, the film's stellar cast also comprises Al
Pacino as international art collector Maurice Gangnat, Antonia
Desplat, Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”), Bruno Gouery (“The White
Lotus”), Ryan McParland (“Halo”) and Sally Phillips (“Bridget
Jones” trilogy).
“Modi” takes place in Paris during World War I, over the course
of 72 turbulent hours“that will become a turning point in his
life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend,”
according to the film's provided synopsis.
The film is produced by Barry Navidi Prods. and IN.2 Films with
Andrea Iervolino, CEO of the Ilbe Group.
“Modi” marks Depp's return to directing after his 1997 debut
with the critically panned“The Brave.” It is also one of the
actor's first projects since his 2022 court battle with ex-wife
Amber Heard, in which he sued her for defamation after she accused
him of domestic abuse. Depp ultimately won the case, though the
controversy caused by it has impacted his career. He made his
festival comeback in Cannes last year with a starring role in
Maïwenn's“Jeanne du Barry.”
The 19th edition of the Rome Film Festival will run Oct.
16-27.
MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108699717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.