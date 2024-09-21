Constitutional Court Confirmed Results Of Parliamentary Elections
Date
9/21/2024 3:09:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Constitutional Court has validated the results of the Milli
Majlis elections held on September 1, 2024,
Azernews reports.
Following the meeting, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court,
Farhad Abdullayev, announced the decision of the Constitutional
Court Plenary.
As per the decision, the Constitutional Court has approved the
results of the Milli Majlis elections.
