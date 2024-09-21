Russian Delegation Visits Military Police Department Of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Delegation led by the Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Military of the of Defence of the Russian Federation, Major General Vitaly Kokh is visiting Azerbaijan in order to participate in the working meeting on the exchange of experience in the field of personnel training and ensuring order and traffic safety in the held in Baku, Azernews reports.

First, the guests visited Alley of Shehids to pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and arranged flowers on the graves.

Then the Russian delegation attended the Military Police Department and commemorated the memory of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev with honor by placing flowers in front of the bust there.

At the meeting held with the participation of the delegations from both countries, the guests were given a briefing on the history and daily activities of the Military Police Department, material and technical equipment and training program, and opinions were exchanged on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Russian delegation also got acquainted with the modern weapons and equipment used by the military police units, administrative building, sports hall and car park.

Then the delegation signed the Book of Remembrance.

As part of the visit, the Russian guests visited a military unit under the Military Police Department and watched demonstration classes on search and rescue activities of military police units in settlements and military facilities, neutralization of militants and evacuation of war prisoners of war at the training ground.