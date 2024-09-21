Russian Delegation Visits Military Police Department Of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
9/21/2024 3:09:58 PM
Delegation led by the Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the
Military Police of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian
Federation, Major General Vitaly Kokh is visiting Azerbaijan in
order to participate in the working meeting on the exchange of
experience in the field of personnel training and ensuring order
and traffic safety in the armed forces held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
First, the guests visited Alley of Shehids to pay tribute to the
memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and arranged
flowers on the graves.
Then the Russian delegation attended the Military Police
Department and commemorated the memory of the National Leader of
Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev with honor by placing flowers in
front of the bust there.
At the meeting held with the participation of the delegations
from both countries, the guests were given a briefing on the
history and daily activities of the Military Police Department,
material and technical equipment and training program, and opinions
were exchanged on a number of issues of mutual interest.
The Russian delegation also got acquainted with the modern
weapons and equipment used by the military police units,
administrative building, sports hall and car park.
Then the delegation signed the Book of Remembrance.
As part of the visit, the Russian guests visited a military unit
under the Military Police Department and watched demonstration
classes on search and rescue activities of military police units in
settlements and military facilities, neutralization of militants
and evacuation of war prisoners of war at the training ground.
