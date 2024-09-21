Secretary Blinken Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th
anniversary of the Contract of the Century, Azernews reports.
The letter reads: "It is my pleasure to congratulate you and the
people of Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the
Century, which helped elevate Azerbaijan into a major energy
supplier.
This year's commemoration is especially significant as
Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29. Azerbaijan's commitment to the
global energy transition is built on your country's decades-long
history as a reliable partner in the energy sector.
We welcome your efforts to deploy renewable energy and develop
green energy export routes, which have the potential to transform
the region and reinforce Azerbaijan's pioneering role.
The Contract of the Century is a testament to what we can do
when we work together.
As I mentioned on our call today, the United States is prepared
to expand our cooperation and stands ready to engage with
Azerbaijan on various important issues, including global energy
transition and Azerbaijan's pursuit of green energy."
