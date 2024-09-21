Germany, Partners Preparing EUR 1.4 Billion Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has raised one billion euros from partner countries for a new military aid package for Ukraine, while almost 400 million euros will be allocated from the German defense budget if it is approved by the Bundestag next week.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Germany posted this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Another 1.4 billion euros for Ukraine: Germany has raised one billion euros from partner countries. Almost 400 million euros will be allocated from the defense budget if the Bundestag approves it next week," the message reads.

German Defense Boris Pistorius emphasized the importance of helping Ukraine, "first of all, to repel numerous Russian air attacks."

Der Spiegel reported earlier that the German government is preparing another package of military aid for Ukraine worth 1.4 billion euros. According to the publication, the package will include around 50 positions – ammunition for Gepard tanks, about 20 Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles, reconnaissance and attack drones, spare parts for weaponry systems. According to the internal document, the projects should be "implemented in larger part this year."

As the newspaper reported, the budgeting is to be carried out according to a mixed scheme – the Ministry of Defense of Germany plans to provide 397 million euros from its own budget, another one billion euros has been raised by Germany from their partners in Europe and the world to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, the Ministry of Finance of Germany asked the Bundestag budget committee to approve the allocation of additional 400 million euros for military support of Ukraine.