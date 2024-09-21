War Update: 81 Combat Clashes On The Frontlines, Most Attacks Reported In Lyman Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the front, since the beginning of the day, September 21, there have been 81 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.

This is according to the General Staff's update as of 16:00, Saturday, September 21

The enemy fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Pavlivka, Luhivka, Liubymivka, Degtiarne, Vidrodzhenivka, Romashkove, Khmeleve, Mezenivka, Brusky, Bobylivka, Rudak, Stepak, Studenok, Svoboda, Chaikyne, and Vilna Sloboda in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.

Also, the Russians struck Hyrino, Peremoha, Novenke, Yastrubyne, and Shalygyne with glide bombs.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian forces are attempting to storm the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces five times near Synkivka, Stepova, Novoselivka, Lozova, and Stelmakhivka. One battle is still going on. The enemy aircraft attacked Kupiansk and Kivsharivka with five guided aerial bombs.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians carried out 14 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Torske, Novosadove and Terni. 13 battles are over, one is currently ongoing.

As the General Staff noted, the Russians continue to look for vulnerable spots in the Ukrainian defenses near Vyimka in the Siversk sector. The Russians launched one unsuccessful assault in this sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders near Kalynivka, Maiske and Andriivka. Three clashes are still ongoing. The Russian aviation struck Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, and Stupochky with glide bombs and unguided air rockets.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian forces attempted eight times to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka. The enemy is actively using aviation here, they struck Toretsk, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Kalynove with glide bombs, Druzhba and Dachne – with unguided air rockets.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian invaders made 12 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 10 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Russians attacked 13 times towards Tsukurine, Hirnyk, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka. Seven attempts by the enemy to advance have already been repulsed.

There were four enemy attacks in the Vremivka sector near Katerynivka and Vuhledar. One battle is underway.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked near Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians four times stormed the Ukrainian positions near Robotyne, Novoandriivka, and Novodanylivka. One battle is still going on.

The operational situation in other sectors of the front has not undergone significant changes.

Ukraine's offensive operation is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region. The Russian aviation keeps on razing their villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian warplanes have launched 12 glide bombs on their own territory, the General Staff stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck Russian military arsenals in Russia's Krasnodar territory and Tver region.