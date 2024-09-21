Ukraine To Honor Fallen Defenders With Nationwide Minute Of Silence On October 1
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, October 1, at 9:00, a nationwide minute of silence will be held.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on facebook , seen by Ukrinform.
"It is our duty to honor all the defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives defending our state's independence. Let us remember. Let us remain grateful. As the entire nation," Zelensky emphasized.
As reported, the Day of Defenders of Ukraine is a national holiday of Ukraine, celebrated every year on October 1, on the day of Intercession of the Holy Mother of God.
