Woman Injured In Drone Attack On Stanislav In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of Saturday, September 21, the Russian military attacked Stanislav in the Bilozerka community, Kherson region, with a drone, injuring a 72-year-old woman.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, a resident of Stanislav, Kherson region, was hit by a Russian drone. A 72-year-old woman suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, and a concussion," the post said.

Doctors treated the victim on the spot. She refused hospitalization.