Ukrenergo Not Predicting Power Outages On Sunday
9/21/2024 3:09:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are scheduled for Sunday, September 22.
Ukrenergo National Power Company announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The company urged Ukrainians to responsibly use powerful electrical appliances in the evening hours of maximum consumption.
