G7 To Help Ukraine Repair Damage Caused To Its Cultural Heritage By Russian Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) G7 culture ministers have pledged to help Ukraine restore its cultural heritage damaged by the Russian invasion at a three-day meeting that concluded in Naples, Italy, on Saturday.

That is according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

"We are united in defending and promoting the resilience and regeneration of Ukrainian culture and cultural heritage, both material and immaterial," the ministers said in the meeting's final declaration.

The ministers said they "strongly condemn Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine and the widespread destruction of historical sites and cultural institutions, such as museums, theaters, libraries, archives, churches and places of worship, which threaten Ukrainian cultural identity."

Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said this commitment to aid Kyiv was particularly significant.

"Full agreement on supporting Ukrainian culture is important. There was unanimous agreement on this initiative. There is international support for reconstruction and we will work together with (Foreign) Minister (Antonio) Tajani for the 2025 International Conference on Ukraine's Reconstruction," he said at a press conference.