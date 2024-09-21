One Killed, Seven Injured In Russian Attack On Donetsk Region
9/21/2024 3:09:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Donetsk region on Saturday, killing one person and leaving seven others injured.
The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian armed forces shelled the city of Kurakhove for an hour. According to preliminary information, they used a glide bomb and barrel artillery. A woman was killed in the strike and two people suffered a concussion and lacerations," the post said.
The village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka was under fire throughout the day.
"The troops of the aggressor state targeted an enterprise where a 49-year-old employee was injured," the prosecutor's office said.
In addition, the occupiers struck the village of Kostiantynopil several times with multiple rocket launchers.
"Two women aged 63 and 80 and a man were injured. The occupiers also attacked the village of Shakhtarske, likely using a UMPB D-30SN [glide bomb]. A local resident suffered a shrapnel wound," the post said.
Pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
