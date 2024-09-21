GCC Ambassadors In Brussels Hold Talks With EU Council Chair On Coming Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have held talks with President of the EU Council Charles Michel on preparations for the GCC-European summit due in Brussels on October 16.

Content of the talks was revealed by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Belgium and the head of its mission to the European Union and North Atlantic Organization (NATO), Nawaf Al-Enezi, in a statement to KUNA on Saturday.

Ambassador Al-Enezi said the meeting with Michel had been held in the aftermath of his tour to the GCC states where he held talks with the Gulf countries' leaders on preparations for the first Gulf-European summit.

Al-Enezi said Michel expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality he was accorded during his recent visit to the State of Kuwait and expressed satisfaction at outcome of meetings with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The forthcoming summit will address a host of files related means of boosting the Gulf-European partnership in investment, commerce and energy, green transformation and visa relief.

During his visit to Kuwait, earlier this month, Michel said in an interview with KUNA that the leaders of the 27 EU member states are motivated to hold the upcoming GCC-EU Summit, due in Belgium on October 16. (end)

