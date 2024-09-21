Lebanese Caretaker Premier Calls For International Stand Against Horrible Massacres)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The prime of the caretaker government, Najib Mikati, on Saturday urged the internatinal community to take a clear stand vis a vis "the horrible massacres" that happened in the country over the past days.

Mikati, in a statement, said "no priority now is higher the priority of halting the massacres perpatrated by the Israeli and the various types of wars it is waging." He demanded that international laws be enacted to ban usge of civil tehnological means for military and war purposes.

The caretaker prime minister said he had decided not to attend sessions of the UN General Assembly in New York due to the developments related to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The country, over the past days, witnessed a series of explosions and an air strike taking some 76 lives.

The blasts happened in wireless communication devices and Lebanese officials accused Israel of engineering the explosions. Yesterday's air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut resulted in demolishing a multi story building and death of scores of people. (end)

