Salmiya, Fahaheel Soccer Teams Draw In Zain Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Salmiya and Fhaheel played a 2-2 draw match on Saturday as part of Zain soccer tournament. Salmiya now has 10 points ranking third, while Fahaheel has seven, fifth position. Qadsiya is set to play against Kazma later tonight. The ends on Sunday with two matches, Al-Arabi vis a vis Khaitan and Kuwait against Yarmuk. (end) mym

