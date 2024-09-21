Kuwait Wins 8 Medals In 5Th International Championship For People With Disabilities.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Tomooh Sports Club for mental disability raised its tally of medals in the 5th International Championship for People with Disabilities to eight medals in total on Saturday.

The medals in total are six medals, one silver, and one bronze.

Al-Tomooh Club champions won five medals and a bronze medal in the athletics competitions at the end of the championships.

Players Mohsen Al-Mashmoum, Mohammed Al-Otaibi, and Hasan Al-Mutawa won 3 golds in the 100-meter race.

And in the 200-meter race, Al-Otaibi and Al-Mashmoum won the gold medals, while Al-Mutawa won the bronze medal for that race.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Assistant Secretary of Al-Tomooh Club, head of the delegation, Fahad Al-Sahly dedicated this achievement to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

Al Sahly pointed out that this was a joint effort of intensive preparation, and thanked the General Authority for Sports and all the efforts contributed to this achievement.

Al-Mutawa won the gold medal along with his colleague Al-Mashmoom, who won silver, in the table tennis competitions last Friday. (21 years category)

The championship commenced last Thursday in Al-Shorouk, Cairo, with 244 athletes from 20 clubs, including Al-Tomooh Sports Club that participated in table tennis and athletics competitions. The delegation is led by Al-Sahly, and includes coach Bilal Al-Hammami. (end)

