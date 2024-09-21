Profligate Man Utd Pay Price In 0-0 Draw At Palace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Manchester United were left to rue not taking their chances and needed some heroics from goalkeeper Andre Onana as Crystal Palace held out for a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for the visitors in the first half as United dominated on a ground where they were thrashed 4-0 just four months ago.

But only a stunning double save from Onana after the break denied Palace their first league win of the season.

A point leaves United down in 11th after winning just two of their opening five matches of the new Premier League campaign.

The humiliation of their last visit to Selhurst Park in May was the nadir of a troubled season for United.

Many wondered whether Erik ten Hag would even oversee another match but a shock FA Cup final victory over Manchester City handed the Dutchman a second chance.

The Red Devils this time arrived in south London on a high after scoring 10 goals in the past week to dispose of Southampton 3-0 and smash Barnsley 7-0 in the League Cup in midweek.

Marcus Rashford had ended a barren run by scoring three times in those two matches, but he was surprisingly dropped to the bench by Ten Hag.

However, the decision to keep Alejandro Garnacho on the left was inspired as the Argentine tore Palace to shreds early on without applying the final touch.

Former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson kept the Eagles in the game before half-time.

Garnacho did not get enough on his curling effort to beat Henderson with his first big chance.

Matthijs de Ligt's downward header was then parried by the England stopper before Lisandro Martinez fired straight at Henderson with another clear opportunity.

United knew their luck was not in when the visitors then hit the bar twice in the matter of seconds.

Garnacho sprinted onto Diogo Dalot's incisive pass to curl off the woodwork before Fernandes' follow-up effort also clipped the bar.

For all their dominance, Ten Hag's men could have found themselves behind at the break had Eberechi Eze made more of Palace's first clear sight of goal than a tame effort into the arms of Onana.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner reacted with a double substitution at half-time.

England international Adam Wharton and last season's top goalscorer Jean-Philippe Mateta were sacrificed for Jefferson Lerma and Ismaila Sarr and resulted in a far more competitive second half.

Fernandes was inches away once more with an audacious outside of the boot effort that flew wide after a neat one-two with Joshua Zirkzee.

But only a moment of magic from Onana prevented United from slipping to a third defeat in five league games this season.

The former Ajax 'keeper got down well to parry Eddie Nketiah's strike from distance before leaping off the ground to prevent Sarr tapping in the rebound.

Palace had another huge chance to snatch all three points when Eze side-footed wide with the goal gaping from close range.

A draw leaves Palace down in 16th, but it is United who will be more frustrated with the missed opportunity to gain some momentum with three wins in eight days.

