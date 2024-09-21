W Doha Strengthens Partnership With Lusail International Circuit As Official Hotel Partner For Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Formula 1 continues its dynamic journey in Qatar excepted to last for 10 years, W Doha launched a ceremony announcing its plans for 2024's event, which highlighted its role as a key partner for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024. From the moment Formula 1 made its thrilling debut in Qatar, W Doha has been at the forefront, providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences for the event's local and international audiences.

As the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix returns from November 29 to December 1, W Doha is set to elevate the event's atmosphere and experience with its world-class catering across all hospitality areas at Lusail International Circuit (LIC).

From curated culinary delights to bespoke guest engagement, W Doha will immerse every attendee in the excitement of the race. Guests will enjoy exceptional dining experiences at Lusail Hill Lounge, Turn 1, Premier Hospitality, Club 16, Media Center, Paddock restaurant and the exclusive F1 Experiences Champions Club, where

W Doha will bring the energy of Formula 1 to life through unparalleled service and dynamic culinary offerings throughout the Grand Prix.

The renewed partnership between W Doha and LIC was celebrated with a special ceremony held at ART 29, W Doha, in September.

The event, hosted by Wassim Daageh, General Manager of W Doha, and Amro Al Hamad, Executive Director of the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of LIC, welcomed a distinguished audience, including media representatives, official Formula 1 partners, sports federation leaders, and other esteemed guests, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and a genuine passion for the sport.

Reflecting on the continued partnership, Wassim Daageh, General Manager of W Doha, said, "We are proud to have earned the trust of LIC in our role as the official hotel partner and caterer for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, cementing a long-term collaboration that will extend for the coming years. Our team's dedication and professionalism have been key to our success. This collaboration showcases our commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences that embody the spirit of Formula 1."

This year, W Doha will introduce several new elements to enhance the attendees' experience with plans set to transform the Hotel into the ultimate after-race celebrations destination, featuring exhilarating events around its entire premises. Guests can look forward to exclusive performances by internationally renowned artists, creating an atmosphere where the high-energy pulse of racing meets the dynamic beats of world-class music. As guests celebrate the thrill of the race, they'll enjoy unforgettable nights filled with luxurious and memorable experiences.

As part of this year's excitement, W Doha is offering a unique“Marriott Bonvoy Moment” experience. A fortunate Marriott Bonvoy member will get the chance to enjoy this exclusive package which will include a two-night stay in the luxurious W Suite, hospitality lounge access, and the opportunity to be part of the action with unparalleled trackside experiences.

Renowned for its innovative approach to luxury and style, W Doha has become the preferred choice for Formula 1 attendees. The hotel's lively atmosphere, exceptional service, and award-winning dining options provide a perfect backdrop for the high-octane energy of the Qatar Grand Prix.

This renewed partnership underscores W Doha's role in Qatar's vision of becoming a global hub for sports tourism. "By hosting major international events like the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, we are actively contributing to Qatar's tourism strategy and creating unique experiences that attract visitors from around the world," added Wassim.

“We are delighted to extend our successful collaboration with W Doha for a third consecutive year. Their commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality aligns seamlessly with our vision to provide a unique experience at Lusail International Circuit. Together, we are dedicated to offering Formula 1 fans and attendees an unparalleled event that embodies the excitement and prestige of the sport," said Amro Al Hamad, Executive Director of QMMF and CEO of LIC.

W Doha continues to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality, setting new benchmarks for service excellence and guest satisfaction.

With a passion for creating unforgettable moments, the hotel remains at the forefront of innovation, redefining what it means to stay, play, and celebrate in the heart of Doha.