HCST, UNRWA Discuss Cooperation To Enhance Educational Opportunities For Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary General of the Higher Council for Science and (HCST) Mashhour Rifai on Saturday met with Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan Olaf Baker, over enhancing cooperation.

During the meeting at the agency's offices in Amman, Rifai highlighted the HCST's contributions to science and both locally and internationally, emphasising the council's successful partnerships with various international institutions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The discussions focused on the expected impact of the“Al Hassan Learning Platform,” launched by the council earlier this year to bridge the educational gap for school and university students in Gaza and provide mental health support for students affected by the war.

Baker provided an overview of UNRWA's significant milestones since its establishment in 1949, noting the evolution of its humanitarian mandate to include development aspects to better serve Palestine refugees.

Baker also highlighted that UNRWA operates 161 schools in Jordan, serving more than 107,000 students, emphasising the agency's focus on vocational education.

Both parties agreed on the importance of exploring cooperation opportunities to link academia with industry and promote innovation in various fields.