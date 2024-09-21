Social Solidarity Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss NSB Development Plan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Maya Morsy, Egypt's of Social Solidarity, met with Christian Berger, the European Union Ambassador to Egypt, along with his accompanying delegation, at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The meeting was also attended by Marguerite Sarofim, Deputy Minister of Social Solidarity.

The discussions focused on strengthening future cooperation, particularly within the long-standing partnership between Egypt and the EU. One of the key topics was the ministry's plan to develop Nasser Social (NSB), a crucial project aimed at driving economic empowerment. The bank provides grants, low-interest loans, and various services to vulnerable groups. The goal of the EU partnership is to restructure NSB by enhancing its professional efficiency through the establishment of a robust operational framework, supporting its IT systems, and increasing the number of branches.















The meeting also addressed the ministry's efforts in the presidential initiative“New Beginnings for Building Human Capital,” which aligns with the state's focus on human development. The program aims to invest in human capital, reinforcing Egyptian identity, and promoting coordination among various state entities across the country.

In addition, the talks highlighted Egypt's efforts in supporting refugees and ensuring equal access to state services, akin to Egyptian citizens.

Ambassador Berger expressed satisfaction with the successful partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, especially in civil society, disability inclusion, and women's empowerment. He emphasized that there are still many opportunities for the ministry and the EU to strengthen their collaboration in various fields.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of this partnership and a commitment to further enhancing it in the coming period, given the strong and strategic relations between Egypt and the European Union.