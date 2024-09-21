Dressage National: Inaara Mehta Luthria Bags Top Spot With Gold Medal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The 13-year-old rider Inaara Mehta Luthria from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) bagged the medal in the Dressage Children I category of the Concours De Dressage National (CDN) organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Athletes from all over India participated in the competition, the Amateur Riders' Club informed in a release on Saturday.

Inaara Mehta Luthria secured first place and finished her round with an average score of 67.175% while riding on Dasha Deluxe and Siddharth Nanda came second and finished his round with an average score of 58.625% while riding on Dream Boy.

After securing the gold, Inaara Mehta Luthria said“The competition was a significant learning experience for me. It taught me the importance of patience and staying calm under pressure. I realized that the key is to keep moving forward, no matter the challenges I face.”

"Having a dedicated facility like the racecourse is essential for young riders like Inaara to continue winning for the state. Competitions like the EFI CDN require consistent training, and without proper facilities, it's challenging to prepare them for success" said Inaara's coach, Bobin.

Earlier, the 12-year-old rider Taarini Lodha from the Amateur Riders' Club secured a gold medal in the Dressage Children II category on Friday.

Taarini Lodha secured first place and finished her round with an average score of 68.5% while riding on Chase. Harshini B. came second and finished her round with an average score of 65.343% while riding on Star Proof and Kripa Jain finished third and ended her round with an average score of 65% while riding on Christy.

Established in 1942, the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse-riding clubs of Mumbai, operating from the Mahalaxmi Race Course, offering training in all disciplines of equestrian sport like Polo, Show Jumping and Dressage throughout the year to members as well as non-members.