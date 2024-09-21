Jordan Decries Targeting Of Civilians, Shelters In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 21 (Petra) -- Jordan Saturday strongly condemned Israel's systematic and ongoing targeting of civilians and shelters of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after a school south of Gaza City was struck today, leaving more than 21 people dead and injuring dozens.Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' spokesman Sufian Al Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's condemnation and absolute rejection of Israel's continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and the 1949 Geneva on the Protection of Civilians in Time of War.Al Qudah stressed the need to protect civilians and vital facilities that provide basic services to the Palestinians, humanitarian facilities and shelters, which must be protected under international law.The spokesman renewed his call for the international community, particularly the Security Council, to take prompt and decisive action to stop Israeli war crimes and provide protection to Palestinian civilians, stressing that international silence encourages Israel to commit more crimes and increase the suffering of the Palestinians.