PM Urges Diligence, Harmony In Implementing Modernization Scheme

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 21 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan Saturday urged ministries and institutions to work hand-in-glove to meet the goals and accomplish projects of the economic modernization vision and the public sector modernization roadmap.During an economic the government held for ministers, secretaries general and directors of departments that follow up on the achievements at the prime ministry, Hassan stressed commitment, seriousness and non-stop implementation at all levels of the executive apparatus."I will not leave anyone unaided or unsupported in order to succeed in this process, and this is a promise," he pledged, adding that "whoever is not convinced with the vision's programs and projects, should not be part of its executive team.""I am clear in this matter, and I will insist on its implementation and to personally follow it up," he said, noting "these are the state's programs and the content of the Royal Letter of Designation, and I will not allow anyone whatsoever to make us lose credibility.""We have three basic matters before us in order for Jordan to advance and succeed in the modernization programs; the will, management and implementation," he pointed out.The problem, in this context, he added, was that when governments changed, many policies, plans and work that were accomplished were reversed, which led us to lose the trust of many people over the past years.Hassan pledged that the government will provide the necessary national expertise, competencies and support for ministries to build capacities for performance measurement, impact evaluation, achievement levels and shortcomings to ensure the successful implementation of projects and programs.