Municipality Ministry Marks World Cleanup Day With Awareness Activities

The Ministry of Municipality is organising various activities for all community groups to mark World Cleanup Day, aiming to enhance cleanliness awareness and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Under the slogan "Cleanliness is Everyone's Responsibility," the Public Hygiene Department, under the supervision of the office of the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, is hosting a series of events at the Mall of Qatar from September 18-24. The events feature morning sessions for school students and evening sessions for the general public, with a booth made from sustainable, recyclable materials, interactive displays, and illuminated boards.

Activities include awareness lectures on public cleanliness law, the ministry's inspection roles, the importance of recycling in sustainability, and entertaining competitions.

The team also introduced the waste sorting program and held multiple cleaning campaigns for beaches and islands, engaging with institutions and communities.

As part of the World Cleanup Day celebrations, a week-long schedule has been established to implement nine cleaning campaigns for beaches and islands across Qatar. The initiative involves collaboration with various institutions and expatriate communities in the country.

The cleaning efforts target several locations, including the beaches of Abu Samra, Zekreet, Al Wakra Public Beach, Al Dhakira, Simaisma Family Beach, Al Kharaij, Freha, Al Khuwair Island, and the North Corniche. The campaign commenced with the cleanup of Abu Samra Beach, and work is ongoing to execute the scheduled cleaning activities throughout the week.

The ministry emphasises the inclusion of people with disabilities in the activities, coordinating with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to offer workshops, educational sessions, competitions, and gifts at KidzMondo, Mall of Qatar, ensuring an interactive and educational experience for all.

