Amir Chairs Qatar's Delegation To UNGA
Date
9/21/2024 2:04:58 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will chair the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the meetings of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States of America.
His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech at the opening session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24.
MENAFN21092024000067011011ID1108699497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.