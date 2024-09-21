Amir Chairs Qatar's Delegation To UNGA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will chair the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the meetings of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States of America.

His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech at the opening session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24.

MENAFN21092024000067011011ID1108699497